Northrop Grumman awards contracts to Kitron

Northrop Grumman has awarded Kitron a production contract for Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) modules for the F-35 Lightning II program.

Deliveries will secure a backlog into 2021 and have a total value of more than USD 18 million, a press release states. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Norway. The sub-contract relates to the Long-Term Supply Agreements announced on 21 September 2015 and 24 November 2016 and covers Lot 12 through Lot 14. Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under a manufacturing license agreement between Kitron and Northrop Grumman, Kitron will manufacture sub-assemblies for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.