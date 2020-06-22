© NEOTech

NEOTech to manufacture child friendly health analysis robot

EMS provider NEOTech is continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in every way that it can. It’s latest move is the large-scale production of the Children’s Morning Check Robot.

Manufactured at the NEOTech Suzhou (China) facility, the Morning Check Robot is a new and innovative piece of health analysis equipment developed by Arrow Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. “NEOTech knows there is still a long hard fight across the globe against the COVID-19 Pandemic, and we stand together as a team to take on that fight,” says Curt Anderson, NEOTech’s VP of Business Development, in a press release. “We are proud of the entire NEOTech team at our Suzhou, China facility. Every day, they continue their inspiring work for Arrow Intelligent Technology to manufacture nine printed circuit board assemblies for each robot, and then assembly the entire finished robot product. Each robot also contains multiple cameras and sensors, along with a monitor and extensive wiring/cable harnesses. We are also thrilled the robot is a pleasant and non-intimidating design to ensure it is very friendly for Kindergarten aged children to interact with,” Anderson continues. The primary use for the Children’s Morning Check Robot is at entrances of elementary schools, especially for the young Kindergarten aged children. The robot is designed to look similar to a Panda Bear with an easy to view monitor for safe touch-free interaction. While the outward appearance of the robot is fun for children, it has the important job of using its multiple cameras and sensors to automatically measure each child’s temperature and monitor for any indications of hand-foot-mouth disease.