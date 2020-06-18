© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Critical Manufacturing Partners with SDG S.r.l. in Italy

Critical Manufacturing, an ASM PT company, has appointed SDG S.r.l. as its manufacturers’ representative for the SMT and Electronics Assembly Market in Italy, Malta and Albania.

SDG will be acting as a referral partner for the company in the region. “In the age of digitalization where everything must be under control and there is no room for errors, it is mandatory to be supported by a modern MES solution,” said Ernesto Sala, CEO, SDG S.r.l. “By partnering with Critical Manufacturing we complete our sales portfolio and we can help our customers to manage and optimize production processes, interfacing management systems and production lines, and ensuring effective operations and processes.” Augusto Vilarinho, Business Development Director, Critical Manufacturing, stated: “We are very pleased to cooperate with SDG on new electronics opportunities and take advantage of their experience. SDG has a long background in the Italian electronics market, and combined with our best-in-class MES system, we are confident that this will be a successful partnership. We look forward to working together with SDG to solidify our presence in Italy, Malta and Albania.”