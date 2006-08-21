Large costs when Raymarine transferred<br>its manufacturing to Flextronics

When Raymarine moved its manufacturing to Flextronics in Hungary its profit for the first half of 2006 fell 17%.

Raymarine fired workers in UK and transferred its manufacturing to Flextronics in Zala, Hungary. Raymarine's profit for its first half of 2006 fell 17% after this transfer and the company's net income fell to £11.2 million for the same period. Sales increased by 12 % but Raymarine's cost-cutting operations costed the company some £3.05 million but in total this outsourcing project so far has costed Raymarine about £14 million. In 2007 Raymarine will also shift some manufacturing to China.