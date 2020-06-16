© gorenje

Hisense's Velenje factory starts production in January 2021

The management of Hisense Group has confirmed the decision to establish a new TV set factory in Velenje.

The production of this product group will be established within the production site of Hisense Gorenje, in one of the existing production halls and will begin operating in January 2021. On average, the factory will employ 350 people, in the first year it will produce 1.5 million TV sets, and in the following phases up to 4 million TV sets per year, a press release states. The factory line will be established by the end of this year, and production will start in January 2021. In the new factory, employees will manufacture TV sets under the Hisense brand, intended for the European market.