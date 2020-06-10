© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

HS Elektronik Systeme switches supplier for automated reel storage

HS Elektronik Systeme GmbH, a Collins Aerospace company and an electronics technology specialist within the aerospace industry, has invested in Totech’s solutions for dry storage.

Located in Nördlingen, Germany, HS Elektronik Systeme’s products currently include Solid State Power Modules (SSPC) and Remote Power Distribution Units (RPDU). They are used in various areas of an aircraft to save space and cover DC or AC applications together with digital and analog inputs for discrete data acquisition and processing. At the Nördlingen site, a competitor's automated system had already been in use for several years. When the warehouse was to be connected to a material management software, an evaluation process of other systems available on the market began. Dry Tower was finally selected as the system of choice on account of Totech’s automated dry storage experience, especially in the implementation of interfaces to higher-level systems, according to a press release. The project was implemented November 2019 and included products such as the 4,6 metre tall Dry Tower Twin, a single reel output solution, storage via trolley as well as an MSL reset zone.