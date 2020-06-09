© Routeco

Yamaha appoints Routeco as UK distributor

Yamahn has appointed Routeco to distribute the company’s full portfolio of industrial robots and associated controllers and accessories in the UK.

Based in Milton Keynes, and with a network of local offices across the country, Routeco has over 40 years’ experience in the UK industrial automation sector. “We have chosen to work with Routeco based on the company’s technical strength and strong service support network that comprehensively covers the UK,” says Ryosuke Nakamura, Branch Manager of Yamaha Motor Europe IM business, in a press release. “This agreement strengthens our presence in this important territory and enables us to continue growing our customer base and increasing support for the local market.” Keith Harrison, Group Commercial Director, Routeco, adds, “The Yamaha portfolio allows us to deliver even more powerful solutions and great value to our clients, and fits perfectly with our skillset as the go-to partner for enterprises seeking to increase productivity by investing in advanced technologies.”