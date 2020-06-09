© Mirtec

SMT Northwest partners with MIRTEC

Supplier of 3D inspection systems, MIRTEC, announces that EMS provider SMT Northwest has selected the company as their 3D AOI partner with the purchase of an MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machine.

“Our company provides a wide range of products and services to some of the most demanding markets. For over a decade, SMTNW has relied upon MIRTEC inspection equipment to maintain our high-quality production standards. We recently purchased a new MIRTEC MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI machine. The superior performance of this system has allowed us to process higher production volumes and meet the exacting level of quality that is expected by the Power and Defense Industries. MIRTEC’s exceptional products combined with their fantastic support have made them a valuable business partner throughout the years,” says Angela Stalker - Quality Manager, SMT Northwest, in a press release. “It is truly a pleasure to continue our long-standing partnership with SMT Northwest,” says Brian D’Amico, President of MIRTEC Corp. “We at MIRTEC are committed to continuous improvement through innovation and strong quality leadership. Ours is a business of precision and accuracy, reproducibility and specificity, timeliness and trust. These are the real products and services which we provide to our valued customers. We look forward to our continued partnership and the mutual success of our two organizations.” MIRTEC’s MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machines are configured with the company’s OMNI-VISION 3D Inspection Technology which combines a 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Camera System with the company’s Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré 3D Technology to provide precision inspection of SMT devices on finished PCB assemblies. This proprietary system yields precise height measurement used to detect lifted component and lifted lead defects as well as 3D solder fillet inspection post reflow.