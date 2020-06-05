© Ultium Cells LLC

New electric vehicle battery cell facility in Lordstown

Construction has started with ground prep activities for the future site of the Ultium battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown.

During the pandemic, product development work on GM’s future EV and AV portfolios continues to progress at a rapid pace, a press notice states. The Cruise Origin was revealed in San Francisco earlier 2020r, and production timing remains on track for the yet-to-be-revealed Cadillac Lyriq and GMC HUMMER EV, all powered by the Ultium battery system. Ultium Cells LLC is the name of the General Motors and LG Chem joint venture for cell manufacturing.