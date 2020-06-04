HCL & Broadcom expand their preferred services partnership

Technology company, HCL Technologies (HCL), announces an expansion of the preferred services partnership signed in 2018 with Broadcom Inc.

HCL will broaden its professional services offerings to include Symantec Enterprise Division (SED) consulting services, which was part of Broadcom’s enterprise security solutions. As part of the partnership, the majority of Broadcom's Symantec enterprise consulting team will transition to HCL. This includes expertise across endpoint security, web security services, cloud security, and data loss prevention. Symantec enterprise consulting employees will join HCL’s Enterprise Studio, which provides professional services for Broadcom Enterprise Software solutions. The Symantec U.S. Federal Consulting Services and Cyber Threat Analysis Programs will remain with the Symantec Enterprise Division of Broadcom. “The enhanced partnership with Broadcom combined with HCL’s rich legacy in CyberSecurity will help our customers establish a secure environment to further explore and pursue their enterprise growth objectives,” says Abhishek Shankar, Senior Vice President, HCL Technologies, in a press release. “This is the next phase of a successful relationship between our two companies, built on HCL’s proven professional services model and their Enterprise Studio offering,” adds Art Gilliland, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Symantec Enterprise Division, Broadcom. “This agreement will provide Broadcom customers the expertise and services needed to ensure their mission-critical infrastructure software needs are met.”