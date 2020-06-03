© Pixabay Electronics Production | June 03, 2020
Cobham RAD sold to Radiation Test Solutions
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions says that it has sold its Cobham RAD radiation testing business in Colorado Springs, to Radiation Test Solutions, Inc. (RTS).
RTS is a specialist in the design, analysis, and testing of semiconductor devices and materials for satellite, aircraft, and ground applications. “During our strategic planning process, we determined that we were not the optimal owners of Cobham RAD,” says Shawn Black, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, in a press release. “This sale aligns with our strategic intent to focus on our core competencies in design and manufacture of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave solutions; digital processing, and power solutions for space, electronic warfare, radar, and missile applications. We have had a good working relationship with RTS and have been impressed by their technical capabilities and strong support of our customers. We feel confident that RTS will continue to provide that same level of support as they move forward with the business,” Shawn Black continues. “We are excited to continue to expand our capability and grow the business to support the increasing demand for our space-based testing services and satellite analysis,” adds Malcolm Thomson, President, Radiation Test Solutions. “By bringing both companies together under one roof, RTS can ensure our ability to support the growing needs of the commercial space industry,” he continued.
Construction starts at Kyungshin new factory in Serbia The South Korean automotive company has initiated the construction of its new facility in the municipality of Smederevska Palanka in Serbia – once completed 700 new jobs will be created.
Manz is expanding within its contract manufacturing segment The German engineering company says it is registering lively interest in contract manufacturing from a wide range of industries. Manz is thus further expanding its business in the contract manufacturing segment at its locations in Slovakia and China.
Celestica to manufacture ventilators for the Canadian market EMS provider Celestica has won a program to build 7,500 ventilators for StarFish Medical Inc., a Canadian medical device company, at Celestica’s operation in Newmarket, Ontario.
Ouman Estonia starts an expansion project Despite the current uncertain economical environment, Ouman says it believes in a brighter future and that the company is proud of the performance in its factories.
Reshaping production post COVID-19 As manufacturers re-open after COVID-19 related lockdowns, economic and supply chain disruptions may be felt beyond 2020. How companies shift in the short-term and plan for the long-term will be factors in defining “new normal” for the component industry.
Swedish EG Electronics acquires WEAB EG Electronics AB, a KAMIC Group company, has acquired all the shares in WEAB, Wermlands Elektronik AB.
ZF completes its acquisition of WABCO ZF Friedrichshafen AG has successfully completed the acquisition of commercial vehicle technology supplier WABCO, having gained approval from all required regulatory authorities.
Romanian EMS provider expands as it relocates Romanian EMS-Electra has successfully finalised the process of relocating to a new building, in the industrial area of Iasi, Romania.
Circuit Check partners with major healthcare company to build ventilators In early March, when a long-standing customer to the company, a major healthcare company approached Circuit Check to partner together to build over a dozen tests systems to assist in the COVID-19 efforts, Circuit Check responded quickly to the challenge.
TI maintains firm grip as world's top analog IC supplier TI's 2019 analog marketshare grew to 19% and ST climbed to fourth place as the top-10 suppliers collectively accounted for 62% of total analog sales.
Big Ass Fans adds third Hentec/RPS machine Complementing the purchase of two Hentec Industries/RPS Automation Vector 300 selective soldering machines in 2018, Big Ass Fans (BAF), a high-volume, low- speed (HVLS) airflow manufacturer, has just added a third machine to its factory in Newman Lake, Washington.
CE3 Electronics Inc. taps MIRTEC for 3D AOI technology Canada-based CE3 Electronics has purchased a MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI machine.
Gémosz is still looking to grow – but the pandemic brought new perspectives Winston Churchill famously said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”. While this was said in a vastly different context than the current crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still truth to the fact that a crisis not only allows for change – but sometimes forces it.
North American PCB industry sales up 4.3% in April The IPC says that total North American PCB shipments in April 2020 were up 4.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments fell 18.2%.
Volkswagen intensifies e-mobility activities in China Volkswagen has initiated the next chapter for its business in China. The automotive giant plans to increase its share in JAC Volkswagen, its joint venture for e-mobility.
GPV Selects Aegis as global smart factory partner Driven originally by accelerating customer expectations for traceability, GPV has selected Aegis’ FactoryLogix Smart digital manufacturing solution, targeting multiple values and benefits.
REDCOM EMS expands certification for medical device manufacturing New York-based REDCOM EMS has secured ISO 13485:2016 certification, complementing the company’s existing ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications.
Ozark Integrated Circuits nabs U.S. Air Force grant Arkansas-based Ozark Integrated Circuits Inc., located in the Arkansas Research and Technology Park at the University of Arkansas, has received a USD 750,000 award from the U.S. Air Force.
Norwegian EMS adds employees to Polish unit The last couple of months Norautron has welcomed three new colleagues at its office in Sdunska Wola, Poland.
Daimler’s battery production in Kamenz gradually increases production Local battery production is described as an important success factor for Mercedes-Benz AG’s electric offensive and a key element to flexibly and efficiently meet the global demand for electrified vehicles.
Tepcomp invests in new additional production line Finnish EMS provider, Tepcomp Group, has made a significant investment at its production plant in Turku. The new surface mount technology production line will significantly improve the productivity and energy efficiency of the plant.
Valoe is on schedule with both production and expected deliveries Valoe says it will start manufacturing IBC test modules in Juva, Finland in June and cell deliveries from Lithuania to customers is scheduled to start according to plan.
AMTE Power and Britishvolt sign MoU for GigaFactory AMTE Power and Britishvolt plans to investigate collaborating to build the UK’s first full cycle battery cell GigaPlant, servicing the automotive and energy storage markets.Load more news
