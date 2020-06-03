© Manz AG

Manz is expanding within its contract manufacturing segment

The German engineering company says it is registering lively interest in contract manufacturing from a wide range of industries. Manz is thus further expanding its business in the contract manufacturing segment at its locations in Slovakia and China.

The company has concluded a long-term cooperation agreement with a German manufacturer in the electrical engineering industry. At the Slovakian location complex system modules for the semiconductor industry will be produced initially. The Slovakian team already has longstanding experience with similar orders for this industry. Furthermore, Manz has also entered into a partnership with a semiconductor manufacturer at its facility in Suzhou, China. In addition to contract manufacturing for this customer, a cooperation for the commissioning of equipment at the end customer’s premises is also planned, a press release reads. “We are very pleased that we are continuously able to convince new companies of our contract manufacturing services. Especially in the currently difficult market environment we are registering lively interest in our outsourcing solutions, particularly for the global support of installation and commissioning. With our modern global production network, highly qualified employees and a wide range of services, we can satisfy partners from various industries. Our customers appreciate us for our high production quality, cost efficiency and supply chain expertise. With our many years of market experience, we believe that we are very well positioned to win new customers in the contract manufacturing sector,” says Jürgen Knie, Manz AG’s COO.