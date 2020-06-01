© EMS Electra

Romanian EMS provider expands as it relocates

Romanian EMS-Electra has successfully finalised the process of relocating to a new building, in the industrial area of Iasi, Romania.

During these difficult and complicated times, the Romanian EMS provider managed to complete the relocation of their production facility to the new Electronic Industry Centre of ELECTRA Group. The new space provides the company with over 2’500 square metres of space, more or less three times larger than the company’s previous location. The company states that the moving process took place at the beginning of this year, during which deliveries were partially impacted. However, due to their new and improved working conditions, as well as the production adjustment measures taken by the manufacturer, they managed to quickly recover from all delays just the following month post-relocation. The new EMS- Electra production facility complies with all the requirements of the electronic industry (ESD-compliant working environment, air filtering and conditioning), benefitting from large spaces that allow for the expansion and optimisation of the production flow. The layout of the workspace and the positioning of the equipment has also been made based on the principles of Lean manufacturing. ELECRA and PCB-Electra, the two other companies within the Electra Group, have also relocated their activity to the other buildings of the new Electronic Industry Centre. The three companies work closely together to provide fully customised product integration to their clients: component supply and assembly, development of customized functional test devices and shelf-ready packaging, PCB production, plastic injection, glass processing and mechanical metal processing. “Our approach is aimed towards the increase of our production capacity, so that we can become a long-term partner, capable of growing together with our partners and collaborators”, says Mr. Sorin Popa, the Executive Manager of EMS-ELECTRA, in a press release. During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the company has been to take all necessary measures in order to maintain their regular activity uninterrupted and to limit, as much as possible, the impact on their employees and on the projects of their customers.