© Tepcomp

Tepcomp invests in new additional production line

Finnish EMS provider, Tepcomp Group, has made a significant investment at its production plant in Turku. The new surface mount technology production line will significantly improve the productivity and energy efficiency of the plant.

According to CEO Pekka Leppälä, the 1.2 million investment will further increase the company’s competitive ability. “Especially in these challenging times, Finland needs new investments, and we at Tepcomp firmly believe in the future,” Leppälä says in a press release. “By investing, we can increase our production capacity even further and improve our competitive ability on international markets.” New technologies bring increasingly more challenging products to the market, and Tepcomp’s new, modern production line can meet the requirements of electronics manufacture better. “The investment in the Turku factory is also a significant step towards more environment-friendly production. By replacing two older production with a single state-of-the-art line, in addition to productivity, we are constantly developing our production in a more ecological direction in a responsible manner,” Leppälä continues. “With the new production line, above all, the traceability, accuracy, and speed of health care and medical equipment production will be decisively improved."