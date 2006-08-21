Apple workers working 60 h a week

According to an internal investigation at Apple's iPod factory its workers are working 60 hours a week.

Apple has been critisized in several medias for the bad conditions the workers are under at the factory where Apple's iPod is being manufactured. Apple has now conducted an internal investigation that shows that the workers at the plant have to work 60 hours a week one third of the time and six working days a week one fourth of the time.



However Apple stressed that the report didn't show any signs of forced work or child work.



The director of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions (ICFTU), Janek Kuczkiewicz is questioning the report meaning that Apple hasn't interviewed enough workers to get a proper picture of the real situation at the factory. Apple interviewed only 100 of the factory's 30,000 workers.