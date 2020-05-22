© Incap Electronics

AWS Electronics to wear the Incap name

Following the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group by Incap Corporation in January 2020, the company's units in the UK and Slovakia will now be trading as Incap Electronics UK Ltd. and Incap Electronics Slovakia s.r.o.

“We are now happy to announce that all our units are operating under the Incap name. In line with our operational model, Incap Electronics UK and Slovakia will continue to operate as highly independent units within the group. Incap Corporation has now a wider geographic presence, having gained a foothold in the UK and Central European markets and strengthened our position in the USA and South-East Asia. Entering into new market segments has widened our customer portfolio and we have been able to broaden our product offering to existing customers as well,” says Otto Pukk, President & CEO of Incap, in a short update. “Since the acquisition in January we have been welcomed into the Incap group and we have seen a good synergy between the sites. We plan to continue our growth and investment into the UK & Slovakia sites and we see the UK & European markets continuing to grow and expand,” adds Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK & Slovakia.