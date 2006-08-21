Lantronic to set up US operation

Dutch based Lantronic B.V. a manufacturer of vertical Hot Air Solder Leveling (HASL) and wet process equipment, will be setting up manufacturing in Farmington, Arkansas USA.

The newly formed corporation Lantronic, Inc. will begin manufacturing of its Lead-Free Model TT30 HASL system. In addition, Lantronic, Inc. will offer their complete line HASL systems, handling/wet processing equipment, and the ACS TruCure systems.



Arthur Lantang, President of Lantronic, Inc., confirms “With both Holland facilities full to capacity, will feel that expanding to North America will be an excellent opportunity for us.”



Lantronic, Inc. has purchased a facility next to ACS Technologies, Lantronics North American distributor. ACS will assist Lantronic, Inc. with this transition and will remain Lantronics exclusive North American distributor. David Dye VP of ACS, “we are excited about the move. Now having the equipment manufactured here in the US will give us even greater response and service to our North American customers.”