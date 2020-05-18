© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

VisIC partners with ZF for next-gen EV Inverters

ZF Friedrichshafen AG and VisIC Technologies Ltd., are partnering to create the next generation of high-performance and high-efficiency electric drivelines for vehicles.

The partnership will see the two companies deepen their development efforts, based on VisIC D3GaN semiconductors technology. The focus of the joint efforts will be on 400-Volt driveline applications, covering the largest segment of the electric vehicle market. "Our partnership with ZF for the development of gallium nitride-based power inverters in electric vehicles illustrates the break-through of gallium nitride technology in the automotive industry," says Tamara Baksht, CEO of VisIC, in a press release. "VisIC's D3GaN technology was developed for the high reliability standards of the automotive industry and offers the lowest losses per Rdson. It also simplifies the system solution and enables high-efficiency and affordable power train solutions. It is definitely the next step for the automotive electrical driveline." Through their extended R&D partnership, ZF and VisIC deepens their existing joint efforts in the application of gallium nitride semiconductors for inverters. "We are pleased about the cooperation with VisIC and are convinced that together we can further improve future electric drive systems based on gallium nitride technology," says Dr. Dirk Walliser, Senior Vice President Corporate Research and Development at ZF Friedrichshafen AG.