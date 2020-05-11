© pichetw dreamstime.com

Eltos continues to invest in its machine park

Italian PCB manufacturer, Eltos SpA, is continuing to invest to update its operations. The company recently added new Schmoll Speedmaster 5-250 multi-spindle drilling machines – the company also has plans for further investment for 2020.

Among the planned investments for the year, the company has set it eyes on another Inspecta Combo MY20 X-ray drilling machine with the aim of increasing quality and reliability, the company states in a press release. The Arezzo, Tuscany based company produces and supplies PCBs used in various areas, including for medical technology (such as respirators), telecommunications, automation, security, automotive industry, airspace sector, military and to research institutions (think CERN).