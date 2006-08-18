Philips sells off equipment business

Philips now continues to sell off businesses. This time Philips is selling its semiconductor making equipment business Enabling Technologies to the Dutch conglomerate VDL Groep.

Philips Enabling Technologies last year had a turnover of 230 MEUR and has about 1650 employees. Terms of the deal with VDL Groep were not disclosed.



Wall Street Journal reports that Philips seeks to find a buyer for its share of its jointly owned flat screen company with LG, Philips LCD. The deal would be worth about $5 Bn but any buyer has not yet been found.