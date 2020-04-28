© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

MVTec opens new subsidiary in China

MVTec Software GmbH, is strengthening its presence in China. The Munich-based company has opened a branch near Shanghai.

MVTec Vision Technology (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. MVTec has been operating successfully in the Chinese machine vision market for more than ten years. Together with its Chinese sales partner, DAHENG IMAGING, MVTec is focused on increasing its presence and support in China to capitalize on the growth potential of that market. As in many other countries, MVTec will establish a dual distribution model in China – serving its customers through its distribution partner DAHENG as well as serving customers directly – in order to take advantage of synergies on both sides. In this way, the two companies complement one another and gain even better market access to other industrial sectors. The new Chinese subsidiary is based in the German industrial park in Kunshan. It serves as a sales and technical support office, thereby providing closer relationships with local customer companies. Thanks to the new branch, businesses and users in China will benefit from even easier access to new machine vision technologies and features, such as deep learning, embedded vision, 3D vision, matching, identification, and measuring.¨ "As the leading international manufacturer of standard machine vision software, we will continue making a significant contribution to the growth and development of the Chinese machine vision market. We see China as a strategic growth market and are demonstrating our commitment by opening our own Chinese subsidiary. Thanks to our long-time, successful sales partnership with DAHENG IMAGING, we have gained an excellent position on the market and want to join forces in strengthening this presence," says Martin Krumey, VP Sales at MVTec, in a press release.