Elbit Systems awarded $103M airborne electronic warfare contract

The company says it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country.

The contract will be performed over a three-year period and includes long-term integrated logistic support. Under the contract, Elbit Systems will fit the customer’s helicopters with complete EW suites, including countermeasure systems. The EW suites will provide the helicopters with advanced protection to achieve the customer’s operational requirements. “Demand for combat-proven EW systems is getting stronger as the electro-magnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested and the threat to aircraft gets more acute. I believe that Elbit Systems is well positioned to address this rising need,” says Edgar Maimon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT–Elisra.