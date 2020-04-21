© Incap

Incap's plant in India to remain closed - UK factory operates with reduced capacity

Governments across the world have taken significant steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. In India, the extension of the lockdown has been uncertain and currently it has been extended until 4 May 2020. Due to the lockdown, Incap’s factory closure in India continues until further notice.

However, in the UK the company is experiencing somewhat of a better situation. The measures announced by the British government to contain the pandemic will continue to be in force until 7 May 2020, and in this time Incap’s factory in Straffordshire continues to operate with reduced capacity. Incap says that it continues to closely monitor the situation in all its markets and follows the instructions provided by the local governments and health protection agencies.