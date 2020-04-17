© manz

Manz ramps up business operations in Italy again

Manz AG says it is resuming operations at its development site for lithium-ion batteries and capacitors in Italy.

On March 20, 2020, Manz announced a three-week shutdown for the German and Italian locations. The German locations were able to resume full operations from April 14. The basis for resuming production is a decree by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that officially came into effect on April 14. This decree added the production of lithium-ion batteries and capacitors to the list of essential business activities. This means that, as a mechanical engineering company for manufacturing equipment for battery production, Manz Italy s.r.l. can take a key step back towards normality. However, the company is still making sure that all of the employees who are not directly involved in production continue to work from home. “We are happy about the Italian government's decision that allows us to fully resume business operations in Italy. This shows that we are excellently positioned in the growth market for future-oriented battery technology, and that we will use our many years of experience to further advance this segment,” says Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, in a press rleease. “At the beginning of this week, we terminated our three-week shutdown in Germany and Italy as planned. Thanks to the decree of the Italian government, we can now also restart production in Sasso Marconi near Bologna. This means that all of our sites are now fully operational again. Naturally, work at all sites resumes in compliance with the applicable pandemic control regulations and respecting proximity and hygiene rules,” Drasch continues.