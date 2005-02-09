Electronics Production | February 09, 2005
Acquisition by eXception Group of certain DDi Europe businesses
The directors of eXception Group Limited announces the acquisition of several of the main trading companies within the DDi Europe group from the Administrators, Kroll. The companies acquired are DDi Technologies Limited , DDi Tewkesbury Limited and DDi International Limited.
DDi Technologies will now trade as eXception EMS Limited, DDi Tewkesbury as eXception PCB Limited and DDi International as eXception VAR Limited. The new Group is a circa EUR €80m turnover business with three operations employing 400 staff in Tewkesbury and Calne, UK. The new management’s principal objectives are to build on the existing customer relations and to ensure that the establishment of the eXception Group is as seamless as possible. Management have secured separate funding to acquire additional equipment to enable eXception PCB to set up its own dedicated flexi-rigid and special products capability at the Tewkesbury based facility.
The senior management team is as follows:
Chairman – Peter Giles
Chief Executive Officer – David Blair
Chief Operating Officer – Paul Briggs
eXception PCB – John Calvert & Gordon Holden
eXception VAR – Howard Goff
eXception EMS – Philip Jackson
David Blair, CEO of eXception Group Ltd comments: “We are delighted to announce the latest stage of our Group's development. Building on the already strong and established foundations of DDi Europe, we are launching a new Group with an exciting and innovative approach. Despite the new branding, the key word is 'continuity'. We have retained our key personnel to ensure existing customer relationships are maintained and services remain unchanged. With a European-based manufacturing presence and our well-established supply base in Asia, we are well positioned to develop both the existing customer base and secure new and exciting business opportunities. We are pleased to be in a position to continue the service we have provided to our customers for many years”.
Comments