Annual Billings by Region in Billions of U.S. Dollars with Year-Over-Year Rates

Region 2019 2018 % Change Taiwan 17.12 10.17 68% China 13.45 13.11 3% Korea 9.97 17.71 -44% North America 8.15 5.83 40% Japan 6.27 9.47 -34% Rest of the World 2.52 4.04 -38% Europe 2.27 4.22 -46% Total 59.75 64.53 -7%

Taiwan claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment last year with sales of USD 17.12 billion after a 68% growth surge, dislodging Korea from the top spot. China maintained its position as the second largest equipment market with sales of USD 13.45 billion, followed by Korea, at USD 9.97 billion, after receipts fell 44%. While the new equipment markets in Japan, Europe, and Rest of World contracted, North America equipment sales jumped 40% to USD 8.15 billion in 2019, the region's third consecutive annual increase. Global sales of wafer processing equipment fell 6% in 2019, while other front-end segment sales grew 9 %. Assembly and packaging along with test equipment sales also faltered, declining 27% and 11%, respectively, while sales to China rose across all major equipment segments except for assembly and packaging.