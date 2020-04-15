© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | April 15, 2020
Gradual rebound or slight dip - two scenarios for global silicon wafer market sales
Global silicon wafer market sales could dip if uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 to the semiconductor industry persists or climb on the strength of rebounding chip sales, SEMI says in a report that lays out two wafer market scenarios for the second half of 2020.
With the world continuing to combat the novel coronavirus, SEMI expects a drop in silicon wafer sales in the second half of 2020 with possible ripple effects on price negotiations in 2021. SEMI described the likely outcome in the new Silicon Wafer Market Monitor, which tracks wafer shipment dynamics including wafer shipments, supply and demand shifts, suppliers' dynamics, and pricing trends and forecasts. The question, however, remains whether the uncertainty sowed by COVID-19 will lead to the decline in silicon wafer demand or if the heavy impact will be confined to a few months. To hedge their bets, chipmakers in the second quarter of 2020 are expected to increase silicon wafer orders to build up safety stock to meet future demand, a move that should soften the impact on sales for the quarter. If the pandemic erodes semiconductor demand well into the second half of 2020, silicon wafer shipments growth could continue through the second quarter before dipping in the third quarter. In this downbeat scenario, 300mm silicon wafer shipments in 2020 would be flat or see a slight decline despite a sizable second quarter jump, and 200mm and 150mm shipments would drop by 5% and 13%, respectively. But if a robust industry recovery begins in the second half of 2020, the second quarter inventory buildup will help drive silicon wafer shipment growth. That uptrend will continue through the rest of 2020 as expectations rise that pent-up demand will drive a chip industry rebound. The COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year extended a decline in total silicon wafer area that began after their October 2018 peak. Last year overall wafer shipments dropped 6.9% compared to 2018 after managing just 0.4% growth from 2017 to 2019. The 2019 declines in both silicon wafer shipments and revenue had given way to optimism for 2020 with rising expectations for normalizing inventory levels, memory market improvements, data center market growth and the 5G market takeoff.
Cisco plans acquisition of Fluidmesh Networks Cisco has announced plans to purchase privately held Fluidmesh Networks, a developer of wireless backhaul systems for mission critical applications headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
TT takes extra steps to fortify itself during the pandemic Given the uncertainty and the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced outlook for economic and industrial output globally, TT has taken actions to reduce costs and protect our cash flows.
MMI: EMS Top 50 sales reached $344 billion in 2019 Manufacturing Market Insider says that the sales of the Top 50 biggest EMS providers accounted for USD 344 billion in revenue during 2019 – an increase of USD 14 billion from 2018.
Increased order intake for NOTE's plant in Norrtälje The Swedish EMS producer says it continues to increase within medtech. One of NOTE's existing customers has placed an extended order of SEK 30 million (EUR 2.74 million) for immediate delivery in the second and third quarters.
Nidec to acquire the Delta production line from Secop Austria Nidec Corporation has signed a definitive agreement with Secop Austria GmbH, under which Nidec will acquire the Delta production line from Secop.
COVID-19 pushes ON Semiconductor to restructuring As a direct result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, ON Semiconductor has filed Federal form 8-K, outlining its restructuring plans.
Hyundai Mobis expands its technical center in India As part of its global R&D networking in Korea, North America, Europe, China and India, Hyundai Mobis says it will expand its technical center in India, which develops and validates automotive software. Through this, the company aims to strengthen its R&D activities in India, particularly software development for autonomous vehicles.
Manz resumes business operations at its German locations The workforce at the company's German sites Reutlingen and Tübingen will be resuming work following the Easter weekend. Short-time work has been requested for part of the workforce.
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer appointed as Schweizer's new CEO The Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG has decided to appoint Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer as the company's new CEO and Mr Marc Bunz as Deputy CEO.
Dymax Corp. expanding into North Carolina Global chemical manufacturer Dymax Corporation has pledged to create dozens of new jobs at a new production site in Gaston County, Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland has announced.
Philips, U.S. Gov team up to combat COVID-19 The Netherlands-based Royal Philips and the U.S. Government have announced they will collaborate to produce hospital ventilators at Philips’ U.S. manufacturing locations.
Datwyler adjusts its capacity at Mobility plants Datwyler says it is doing everything possible to protect the health of its employees, combat the spread of the coronavirus, and prevent interruptions to business operations. Adding to that the company is adjusting the capacity, cost structures and capital expenditure at its Mobility business unit.
EMA Design Automation partners with Dassault Systèmes EMA Design Automation says it has entered into a partnership with Dassault Systèmes. The companies will work towards the joint mission of connecting teams across a common data model for unified product development and collaboration.
Zollner Elektronik secures Nadcap Accreditation once again Zollner Elektronik AG has once again been successful in achieving renewed accreditation in accordance with the AC7120 international audit program of the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap).
tbp does its part to speed up delivery of respiratory equipment Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Netherlands, tbp electronics has accelerated the supply of crucial components to clients in the medical sector.
OJ Electronics affected by Malaysian lockdown Danish OJ Electronics, a designer and developer of electronic controls for underfloor heating and HVAC controls and power, says that it has – until now – managed to keep its production and supply chain activities up running, without any significant impact on deliveries.
Medtronic plans to make ventilators together with Foxconn Within four to six weeks, the medtech company is expecting to be producing ventilators together with the Taiwanese EMS-giant at its plant in Wisconsin.
U.S. chipmaking industry seeks to slow export rule changes Nine semi-conductor industry groups urged U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross slow the momentum to finalizing recently proposed rules that would further limit U.S. exports of semiconductors and other technology to China.
Flex Ltd. sets goal of 30,000 ventilators a month Silicon Valley-based Flex Ltd. has started mass assembly of critically needed ventilators to meet surging demand for the machines across the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Elvia PCB supports the fight against COVID-19 with PCBs European PCB manufacturer, Elvia PCB Group, has been working non-stop since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is part of a project to manufacture thousands of ventilators by mid-May.
Neways Electronics Neunkirchen introduces short-time work Neways Electronics Neunkirchen (NEN) in Germany, is responding to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and will be introducing short-time work from April 1st, 2020.
European semiconductor sales up 2.4% in February 2020 The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.323 billion in February 2020, an increase of 2.4% compared to the January 2020 total of USD 3.247 billion.
Hisense Gorenje extends production shutdown Hisense Gorenje says that it is extending its production shutdown at all its factories in Europe for another week.Load more news
