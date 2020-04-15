© pichetw dreamstime.com

Nidec to acquire the Delta production line from Secop Austria

Nidec Corporation has signed a definitive agreement with Secop Austria GmbH, under which Nidec will acquire the Delta production line from Secop.

With this transaction, Nidec and Secop aim to preserve as many jobs as possible at the site in Fürstenfeld, Austria. Nidec will take over approximately 40 employees for the production of household refrigeration compressors on the Delta line and has already retained 47 employees for the production of motors for washing machines and dish washers. Furthermore, Secop will retain and strengthen its group headquarter in the Fürstenfeld area and therefore retain in excess of 80 employees. As a result, more than 170 of the current 300 jobs at the Fürstenfeld site will be saved. For the remaining employees, Secop offers socially responsible solutions. Secop will transfer its second Austrian production line for the production of Kappa compressors, which was not for sale, to its European production facility in Zlaté Moravce, Slovakia. It was confirmed between the parties that for several reasons, including competitive issues, the Kappa line is not for sale to Nidec.