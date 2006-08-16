Universal announces new Product Manager

Universal Instruments has announced the appointment of Greg Benoit to the position of Product Manager for UIC Software Products.

In his new role, Benoit will be charged with responsibility for all Universal software products, including its successful Dimensions Line Level range. "I am very much looking forward to assuming my new position within Universal," comments Benoit. "I am confident I can contribute to Universal's proven track record in this domain, building on the established benefits of Dimensions to optimise the assembly equipment investment of our customer base around the world. In particular, I value the opportunity to work with teams across Universal to further the reach of its innovative software range."