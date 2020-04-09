© Zollner

Zollner Elektronik secures Nadcap Accreditation once again

Zollner Elektronik AG has once again been successful in achieving renewed accreditation in accordance with the AC7120 international audit program of the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap).

It was the company's German Aerospace locations, Altenmarkt III and Untergschwandt, that were put to the test for the certification. In an elaborate audit process, both locations were examined according to the stringent and extensive standard. The Nadcap standard places special focus on the reliability and traceability in individual production processes for the production of electronic assemblies. The external auditor was able to confirm a very positive result for Zollner Elektronik AG at the end of the seven day assessment. Because of the repeated positive outcome Zollner was able to retain its “merit status”. PRI issued “merit status” acts as proof of confidence for the sustainable quality in processes and extends the audit cycle from twelve to 18 months.