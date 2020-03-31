© Orbit One Electronics Production | March 31, 2020
Orbit One updates machine park with new selective soldering machine
Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One, has invested in a new ERSA selective soldering machine for the production unit in Ronneby, Sweden.
It is a completely new generation selective soldering machine with impressive capacity and flexibility, as explained by Per-Ola Johansson, Manager Engineering. “This is not just an investment in a selective soldering machine; it is an investment in our overall efficiency. The new selective soldering machine provides us with advantages on more or less every level. It is three times as fast as the previous equipment and is very flexible. Programming is quick and simple, which is a big advantage when, for example, the customer requirements change,” Johansson says in a press release. He continues explaining that traceability is also improved with the new investment. The machine scans each individual PCBA’s serial number and films the entire process. “If an error were to arise, we can simply scan the serial number again and then go back and trace the error in the video. The self-cleaning nozzles are another important feature that save time and contribute to a better work environment and a more sustainable production process,” Per-Ola Johansson concludes.
Indian electronics company support the fight against COVID-19 Indian engineering and technology solutions company, Cyient, says it’s received clearance for its Mysore facility to run its MedTech manufacturing lines to support the production of medical equipment critical in the fight against COVID-19
Tesvolt kickstarts production at new German factory Semi-automated production began today in Europe’s first gigafactory for commercial battery storage systems, located in Wittenberg, Germany.
Global semiconductor materials market revenues slip 1.1% in 2019 Global semiconductor materials market revenues edged down 1.1% in 2019, SEMI reported in its Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS).
Cirexx Int’l posts COVID-19 update Santa Clara, California-headquartered Cirexx International has released a statement penned by President and CEO Philipp Menges concerning status of operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott gets OK for fast, portable COVID-19 test Abbott has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a rapid molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
COVID-19 limits viability for AT&S Considering current events and the effects that the global pandemic is having on logistics and production chains worldwide, AT&S is preparing itself for a decline in demand in some of its customer segments.
Neways provides update on COVID-19 impact The EMS provider says it has taken various measures to limit the risks to the health of its employees, as well as its clients and suppliers. In addition, the company has taken measures to safeguard business continuity.
Samsung Display plans to stop all LCD production in 2020 The South Korean company has reached the decision to end all of its production of LCD panels in its home country and in China by the end of 2020.
ZOLL pivots to focus on volume for ventilator production Massachusetts-based ZOLL Medical Corporation has shot capacity up to 10,000 ventilators per month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, representing a nearly 25-fold increase from normal volume production.
Computrol ramps output for ventilator production As the coronavirus pandemic continues its spread through the U.S., Idaho-based Computrol is joining a growing list of electronics manufacturers who are adjusting operations to support companies producing critical healthcare products.
ABB adding jobs, new distribution center in Arizona ABB has announced the creation of a new distribution center in Phoenix, in a move that will bring the company closer to Western U.S. distributors, contractors, industrial customers, and retailers.
8% growth in 2019 drives tenth consecutive year of EDA growth The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance Market Statistics Service (MSS) says that the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 2.2% for Q4 2019 to USD 2626.3 million, compared to USD 2570.1 million in Q4 2018.
Polestar 2 production begins in Luqiao, China Production of Polestar 2 has officially begun in Luqiao, China. The new electric performance fastback is the first electric vehicle to be produced by the facility.
Kimball Electronics updates on the impact of COVID-19 COVID-19 has disrupted the company’s global operations since its initial outbreak. While Kimball Electronics' facilities in China were initially adversely impacted, they have now resumed normal operations.
First Solar says that it's still operational First Solar says that its manufacturing operations will continue at each of the company’s Wood County, Ohio, Kulim, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam facilities at this time
100 IC wafer fabs closed or repurposed since 2009 The hardest hit are ≤200mm wafer fabs, 70% of the closures are found in Japan and North America.
Westermo signs contract with North American rail company Beijer Electronics Group has through its business entity Westermo signed a contract with a large North American rail company with an estimated value during the contract period of SEK 80 million (EUR 7.24 million).
Royal Flex Circuits boosts effort to support healthcare Santa Fe Springs, California-based Royal Flex Circuits is ramping up capacity at its year-old manufacturing facility to be produce more of the printed circuits needed in the production of ventilators used specifically in the treatment of Coronavirus.
Lam Research reacts to COVID-19 situation Fremont, California-based Lam Research Corporation has issued a business update for its quarter ending March 31, 2020.
Panasonic,Tesla scaling down production in Nevada In response to Panasonic’s announcement this week of a temporary, full suspension of production of its operations at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla also issued a statement that it would significantly decrease production at the site.
NOTE temporarily suspends production at Windsor plant Swedish EMS provider NOTE has, in line with the UK authorities' decision to limit all non-essential travel and work, temporarily halted its production at its manufacturing facility in Windsor.
Texas Instruments adjusting operations in Texas Texas Instruments is following a Dallas County shelter-in-place order and reducing operations at the company’s Dallas-area plants.
European EV battery production gets a boost from the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a EUR 480 million loan agreement with LG Chem Wroclaw Energy, the Polish subsidiary of the LG Chem Group that was established to develop the group’s battery production facility in Europe.Load more news