© Royal Flex Circuits General | March 27, 2020
Royal Flex Circuits boosts effort to support healthcare
Santa Fe Springs, California-based Royal Flex Circuits is ramping up capacity at its year-old manufacturing facility to be produce more of the printed circuits needed in the production of ventilators used specifically in the treatment of Coronavirus.
The company’s existing inventory of copper-clad cores and prepreg is enabling it to begin production as soon ss the design files arrive from ventilator manufacturers. Royal Flex Circuits President Victor Hemingway said, “We have been producing circuit boards for ventilators for over 10 years. We have extended production hours and now have two shifts of engineers and production-line employees making the circuit boards that control ventilators. Our employees are putting in long hours, but we are so proud to be helping in this time of great need. Fabricating and assembling flexible printed circuit boards is a very complex process that requires a fair amount of materials, a lot of labor and great attention to detail. But done correctly, the net result is a product that helps saves lives.”
Lam Research reacts to COVID-19 situation Fremont, California-based Lam Research Corporation has issued a business update for its quarter ending March 31, 2020.
Panasonic,Tesla scaling down production in Nevada In response to Panasonic’s announcement this week of a temporary, full suspension of production of its operations at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla also issued a statement that it would significantly decrease production at the site.
NOTE temporarily suspends production at Windsor plant Swedish EMS provider NOTE has, in line with the UK authorities' decision to limit all non-essential travel and work, temporarily halted its production at its manufacturing facility in Windsor.
Texas Instruments adjusting operations in Texas Texas Instruments is following a Dallas County shelter-in-place order and reducing operations at the company’s Dallas-area plants.
European EV battery production gets a boost from the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a EUR 480 million loan agreement with LG Chem Wroclaw Energy, the Polish subsidiary of the LG Chem Group that was established to develop the group’s battery production facility in Europe.
Würth Elektronik CBT produces PCBs for ventilators The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators.
North American PCB industry sales down 1.1% in February Total North American PCB shipments in February 2020 were down 1.1% compared to the same month last year.
U.S. may further crimp Huawei's global chip supply Senior Trump administration officials have reportedly agreed on new restrictions to curb the global supply of chips to China’s Huawei Technologies, sources are saying.
Tesla to reopen NY plant to make ventilators Tesla has joined industry efforts to shift production from autos and other non-healthcare related components to much needed supplies that support the domestic battle against rising numbers of coronavirus victims and the need for testing.
Bosch develops rapid test for COVID-19 Developed in just six weeks, Bosch says the rapid test can detect a COVID-19 infection in patients in under two and a half hours – measured from the time the sample is taken to the time the result arrives.
Lockdown in India halts production at Foxconn and Wistron Both EMS giants are complying with the nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime minister Narendra Modi. Both Foxconn and Wistron have now suspended production at their plants in India.
NAND Flash ASP may tumble in 2H20 ahead of expectations The continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in considerably weakened shipment for most end products in 1Q20, according to the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce,
Beijer Electronics takes preventive measures – downsizes workforce Beijer Group says it has increased its readiness and is taking measures to address the currently assessed consequences of the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 forces Lacroix to close several plants The French EMS provider says it is taking appropriate steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, safeguard its teams and, as far as possible, ensure business continuity for its customers.
PVA joins growing list of companies helping fight COVID-19 Upstate New York-based PVA has ramped up efforts to supply solutions for the shortage of COVID-19 test kits, portable respirators, and mechanical ventilators.
Applied Materials walks back Q2FY20 business outlook Applied Materials Inc. is withdrawing its business outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ending on April 26, 2020, due to the changing worldwide response to COVID-19 and its impact on the company’s supply chain and manufacturing operations.
Getting creative: Ford, 3M, GE, UAW unite to battle COVID Ford Motor Company, 3M and GE Healthcare are brainstorming ways to engineer and manufacture medical equipment and supplies for front line healthcare workers and responders, as well as patients fighting coronavirus.
Hamamatsu Photonics establishes subsidiary in Korea Hamamatsu Photonics Korea Co., Ltd. has been established as a subsidiary to strengthen the sales structure for its Imaging and Measurement Instruments business in South Korea.
Serial production & prototype construction continues at Akasol Akasol says it will maintain its serial production as well as prototype and sample construction for the time being, despite the current crisis related to COVID-19; but with stricter precautions related to health and safety.
Bittium receives purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system's products, which are meant for tactical communications.
Italian restrictions creates uncertainties for GPV’s Swiss factory As of the March 23, GPV’s production site in Mendrisio is unable to operate due to further restrictions imposed by the Italian government as well as from the government of the canton Ticino in Switzerland in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Incap temporarily reduces capacity in the UK Following new strict guidelines announced by the British government on Monday 24 March to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, Incap will temporarily reduce the operations of its Straffordshire factory in the UK to focus on production of medical and scientific instruments only.
II-VI ups capacity for diagnostic testing systems II-VI Incorporated, a provider of lasers, optics, thermoelectrics, and subassemblies for the life sciences market, is ramping up manufacturing capacity of components and subassemblies for molecular diagnostic testing systems for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing platforms.
