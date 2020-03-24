© Calumet Electronics

Calumet Electronics prioritizing medical PCBs

Michigan’s Calumet Electronics is allocating its available manpower to fulfill recent orders for PCBs for use in breathing ventilators and other medical equipment, in response to increasing demand due to COVID-19.

Now working around the clock to meet the needs of the medical device industry, Calumet’s workforce of 290 produce more than 500,000 PCBs each year for the medical market, local media outlet Fox TV 6 is reporting. Calumet VP and CEO Todd Brassard said, “Just yesterday, a company who produces breathing machine equipment, placed a large order with us for ventilators needed at the front lines COVID-19 battle. We will prioritize and deliver these types of orders ASAP. Our committed employees, technologies, and 50 years of experience positions Calumet to deliver reliable parts that will work without fail in these ventilators. We could not be prouder of our employees who are stepping up to the challenge. While everything about COVID-19 is new and shocking to everyone, the Calumet team is staying focused on what they do best and taking all this on with an incredible amount of determination. Offshore delivery of orders has slowed in recent weeks due to effects of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the upped demand for domestic production of PCBs.