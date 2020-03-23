© Alchip Technology Limited

Alchip Technologies comes to North America

Alchip Technologies Limited has opened North American headquarters in Milpitas, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The site will serve as HQ for both business management and technology services and be led by Hioryuki Nagashima, who previously held business development and management positions in Alchip’s Japan office, a press release read. Alchip’s focus on hyperscalers is aimed at OEMs and fabless IC device companies that require product-specific, high performance ICs, with specific demand stemming from server farm and cloud computing companies that utilize tightly defined parameters for AI and machine learning applications. Network infrastructure and autonomous automotive applications will also benefit from the technology. "Our US team is very excited to have moved into our new headquarters and taking the next steps to serving the needs of US business partners. This commitment to the North America marketplace means providing best-in-class local support and a wider range of design and manufacturing services as a trusted ASIC partner of leading-edge artificial intelligence and high- performance computing products."