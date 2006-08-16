Altera & Elektrobit to co'op

Altera and Elektrobit has announced the availability of the industry's first development kits for designing applications in compliance with the Open Base Station Architecture Initiative Reference Point 3-01specification for remote RF heads.

The kits include a Stratix(R) II GX FPGA development board and Nios(R) II embedded processor core from Altera, Elektrobit's advanced RP3-01 IP cores, as well as all the necessary design software for emulating system configuration and control behavior. Leveraging the kits for OBSAI-compliant wireless base station development will result in cost saving and significantly reduced design time.



Elektrobit is a partner in Altera's ecosystem serving systems OEMs in the wireless industry.

