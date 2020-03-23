© Lilium

Lilium completes $240 million funding round

Munich-based electric aviation company, Lilium, says it has completed an internal funding round worth more than USD 240 million. The round was led by Tencent, with participation from other existing investors including Atomico, Freigeist and LGT.

The new funds bring the total sum raised to date to more than USD 340 million. They will be used to support further development of the Lilium Jet as well as underpinning preparations for serial production in Lilium's newly-completed manufacturing facilities. As well as designing and manufacturing the Lilium Jet, the company plans to operate a regional air mobility service as early as 2025 in several regions around the world. It recently celebrated the completion of the first stage of flight testing, with the five-seater Lilium Jet demonstrator flying at speeds exceeding 100 km/h. "This additional funding underscores the deep confidence our investors have in both our physical product and our business case. We're very pleased to be able to complete an internal round with them, having benefited greatly from their support and guidance over the past few years," says Christopher Delbrück, Chief Financial Officer, Lilium. "The new funds will enable us to take big strides towards our shared goal of delivering regional air mobility as early as 2025."