© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

CyberOptics receives new orders for several systems

CyberOptics Corporation has received orders valued at approximately USD 2.8 million for its 2D MX600 system for post-singulation inspection of memory modules.

CyberOptics anticipates that these orders will become revenue in the third quarter of 2020. In addition, CyberOptics has also received an order valued at approximately USD 1.2 million for its Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) enabled SQ3000 Multi-Function systems for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Coordinate Measurements (CMM). The systems, which will be used in the scale up for production of micro LED-based technology, are expected to become revenue in the second quarter of 2020. CyberOptics anticipates that it will receive additional orders for its SQ3000 Multi-Function systems for inspection and metrology related to micro LED technology as 2020 progresses.