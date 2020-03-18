© Akasol

Akasol’s expansion in Langen - second line up ahead of schedule

Akasol has commissioned its second serial production line for lithium-ion battery systems at its Langen, Germany, production site – six months ahead of schedule.

With the implementation of the second production line, Akasol has more than doubled its annual maximum production capacity in Langen, compared to 2019, to up to 800 MWh. “In view of the dynamic market development and the associated expansion of our framework contracts with existing serial customers – as well as promising discussions with potential new customers – it is all the more gratifying that we managed to expand our production capacities with a second and at the same time improved serial production line at the Langen site, six months earlier than announced at the IPO,” says Sven Schulz, CEO of Akasol AG, in a press release. To date, the company has manufactured first-gen high-performance battery systems on its production line, which went into operation in 2017. With the start of production of the second-gen battery systems on its new serial production line (Langen II) while further automating existing equipment, Akasol is not only increases capacity but also the productivity of its manufacturing operation. “Systematically optimizing organization and processes, with the option of expanding our current, two-shift operation to a three-shift operation, puts us in a position to respond to our customers’ needs in a flexible way at all times,” Sven Schulz explains. The company currently doesn’t see its production jeopardized by current developments around COVID-19. “Based on the current state of affairs and a continuous review of our supply chains, we expect material availability to remain intact for the upcoming months.”