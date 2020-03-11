© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Aehr recieves $2,9 million-plus order for contactors and carriers

Aehr Test Systems today announced it has received orders totaling over $2.9 million from its installed base of FOX test and burn-in system customers for its proprietary WaferPak Contactors and DiePak Carriers.

“These orders, which came in our fiscal third quarter ending February 2020, include a single order of approximately $2.3 million for DiePaks for test of mobile sensors. Other device applications for these consumables include production test of silicon carbide devices, flash memories, and silicon photonics devices. All of these orders are for shipments as quickly as we can ship them and all by the end of our fiscal year ending in May, Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, states in a press release. Aehr says that its FOX wafer-level test and burn-in systems utilize its proprietary WaferPak Contactors for making electrical and thermal contact with a full wafer or substrate in a multi-wafer or multi-panel environment. The FOX-XP multi-wafer and singulated die/module test systems utilize its proprietary DiePak Carriers to enable burn-in of singulated die and multi-die modules to screen for defects in both the die and the module assembly processes, the company states. ”As we increase our installed base of FOX systems with current and new customers, our consumables business will continue to grow. We believe we could see this business increase to upwards of 50 percent of our total annual revenue over the next few years,” says Gayn Erickson.