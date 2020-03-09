© pichetw dreamstime.com

Allied Motion strengthens electronics capabilities via acquisition

Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, has acquired Dynamic Controls Group, a subsidiary of Invacare Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for the medical mobility and rehabilitation markets.

With the acquisition of Dynamic Controls, Allied continues to build out its ability to leverage controlled motion system solutions in a wide range of markets. The integration of multiple system elements that are designed and manufactured by Allied, including controls, motors, drives, feedback and gearing, leverages a strength of the company. “This acquisition is a clear demonstration of executing the One Allied strategy to provide innovative, fully integrated controlled motion solutions for our customers. Dynamic Controls brings strong leadership and a very experienced electronics and software engineering design team that provides market leading electronic control solutions for the medical mobility and rehabilitation markets. Their product suite and solutions will further strengthen our medical market position around patient mobility and rehabilitation, as well as enable us to further develop higher level solutions with embedded electronics across our other major served markets. Importantly, the acquisition also expands Allied’s Global Electronics Team and provides additional resources which can be leveraged across all our markets,” says Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO, in a press release. Matt Monaghan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invacare Corporation adds, “We believe closer integration of Allied Motions’ electromotive technologies with Dynamic Controls electronic control capabilities will help us accelerate technical advances in power wheelchairs. We expect this partnership can deliver on many opportunities that will enable Invacare’s products to continue to improve patient care. We look forward to working closely with Allied Motion to discover new levels of innovation in patient mobility and respiration.” Dynamic has approximately 200 employees with facilities in Christchurch, New Zealand, Kidderminster, United Kingdom, and Suzhou, China.