Xerion Advanced Battery wins grant

Xerion will receive USD 450,000 from the city of Vandalia, Ohio, as part of the Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity grant funds.

The company makes batteries and other components for sectors including military, automotive, and aviation. The company will be one of three occupants of the 700,000 sq. ft. plant formerly owned and occupied by Delphi. The company said in December that it plans to invest USD 21 million into the building overall and add approximately 150-200 full time jobs within two years. Xerion’s owner, John Busbee, also told the Dayton Daily News that he purchased a 34-acre parcel adjacent to the plant, for future expansion, which could eventually employ more than 1000 people.