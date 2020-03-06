© Nordson DAGE

Absolute EMS invests in X-ray system from DAGE

Electronics manufacturer, Absolute EMS, Inc., has purchased a Quadra 3 high quality X-ray inspection system from DAGE, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.

The Quadra 3 is specifically designed for high quality X-ray inspection in PCBA production applications. “Absolute EMS has a sophisticated customer base, working with micro-BGAs and leadless componentry. Our objective is to have our equipment sets remain in front of our customers’ technical requirements at all times. We are very excited to have donated our former X-ray equipment and move forward with the state-of-the-art Quadra 3,” says Doug Dow, Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. Previously, performing X-ray inspection at 0.95µm resolution could only be achieved using an open X-ray tube containing a tungsten filament. These tubes require regular filament exchanges, often every 100 operational hours or so. Quadra 3 features the QuadraNT sealed X-ray tube from Nordson DAGE, which requires no regular maintenance. Absolute EMS can now enjoy uninterrupted operation at 0.95µm.