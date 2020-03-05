© Volvo Electronics Production | March 05, 2020
Volvo Cars inaugurates new battery assembly line at Ghent plant
Volvo Cars has formally inaugurated a brand new battery assembly line at its Belgian manufacturing plant in Ghent, where it will start building its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge P8, later this year.
Over the next five years, Volvo Cars will launch a fully electric car every year, as it seeks to make all-electric cars 50% of global sales by 2025, with the rest hybrids. Recharge will be the overarching name for all chargeable Volvos with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain. “I am pleased to celebrate this momentous occasion with our employees here in Ghent,” says Geert Bruyneel, head of global production operations, in a press release. “As the first of our plants to get a battery assembly line, Ghent plays a pioneering role as we continue to prepare our manufacturing network for electrification.” Over the coming years battery assembly will become an important part of Volvo Cars’ global manufacturing operations as it continues to electrify its entire line-up. The Ghent plant will provide important learnings to other manufacturing sites in terms of process optimisation and efficiency. Earlier this year the company announced the planned construction of a battery assembly line at its US plant outside Charleston, South Carolina. Construction of that assembly line is expected to start this fall. The company will also build battery electric vehicles at a Volvo-operated manufacturing plant in Luqiao, China, where Volvo cars based on the CMA platform are built alongside models with similar underpinnings from sister brands Polestar and LYNK & CO. Last year, Volvo Cars signed long-term supply agreements with two global battery suppliers, CATL of China and LG Chem of South Korea. The agreements cover the supply of batteries over the coming decade for next generation Volvo and Polestar models, including the XC40 Recharge P8. Ghent is one of two car manufacturing plants operated by Volvo Cars in Europe and has produced Volvos since 1965. At the moment it employs around 6,500 people. The XC40 Recharge P8 is the first of a family of fully electric Volvos.
