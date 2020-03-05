© google Analysis | March 05, 2020
COVID-19 disrupts smartphone production - expected to decline 3.5% in 2020
The smartphone supply chain is continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Owing to hindrances such as uneven factory work resumption statuses, a generally low rate of returning labor, and breaks in logistics and transportation, the supply chain has not been recovering as previously expected, says TrendForce.
The outbreak’s impact is projected to last 1-3 months, and the supply chain will not recover to normal levels until the second half of March at the earliest. Therefore, TrendForce is further reducing its previous projection of 1Q20 smartphone production from the pre-outbreak forecast of 307 million units to 270 million units, a 13.3% decrease YoY. In terms of 1Q20 demand, sluggish Lunar New Year sell-through in the Chinese smartphone market led to excessively high stocks in the sales channels. On the other hand, the outbreak has spread to more than 70 countries since the second half of February, in turn affecting the global economy and, by extension, smartphone sales in the overseas markets. TrendForce holds a relatively conservative outlook towards the 2Q20 global smartphone market, with about 318 million units produced, an increase QoQ, but a 7.4% decrease YoY. TrendForce anticipates that, assuming the outbreak can be contained by the end of 2Q20, the demand for smartphones will go into a noticeable upswing in 2H20. Furthermore, with the release of 5G and multi-camera phones, 2020 global smartphone production is expected to reach 1.35 billion units (pre-outbreak forecast: 1.41 billion), a 3.5% decrease YoY. Slowdown of 5G subsidies in China may defer demand for 5G handsets Notably, the government of China, which is the leading market in terms of 5G development, is allocating most of its current budget to disease prevention and stabilisation, potentially reducing 5G telecom funding. Also, since 5G infrastructure is not yet widespread, and new applications of the technology yet remain in their infancy, consumers have taken a wait-and-see approach regarding 5G smartphones. On the other hand, as the outbreak considerably affected the global economy, the general public has conservatised its disposable incomes, thus deferring the demand for 5G. TrendForce is thus revising its 2020 5G smartphone production forecast from 250 million units down to 200 million units, with a 15% penetration rate in the overall smartphone market. Should the outbreak intensify, market demand will become the most important consideration in the long-term analysis of the smartphone industry. Because of the interconnectedness of the global economy, the progression of outbreak damages not only China’s GDP, but also the overall global economy, leading to a cutback in consumer purchasing power and contracting the overall smartphone industry – including 5G– even further.
For more information visit TrendFronce
For more information visit TrendFronce
Geely enters satellite industry with production & testing centre Geely has started the construction of an intelligent satellite production and testing centre to facilitate in Taizhou, China, to be used for autonomous driving solutions.
COVID-19 disrupts smartphone production - expected to decline 3.5% in 2020 The smartphone supply chain is continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Owing to hindrances such as uneven factory work resumption statuses, a generally low rate of returning labor, and breaks in logistics and transportation, the supply chain has not been recovering as previously expected, says TrendForce.
Ericsson USA 5G smart factory produces its first base stations Signed, sealed and ready to deliver; the first 5G products from the new Ericsson USA 5G Smart Factory in Texas has left the production lines.
Nordson SELECT full steam ahead for 2020 Following its move from Spokane Valley to Liberty Lake, Washington, one year ago, a move that combined and expanded its engineering and manufacturing operations, Nordson SELECT is ready for growth in 2020.
Multi-billion Round 1 for Waymo Silicon Valley-based Waymo has completed its first external investment round, led by Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Mubadala Investment Company.
COVID-19: TT Electronics is monitoring the situation carefully While the company says that the possible impact of an extended supply chain disruption related to the Coronavirus is still uncertain, TT is currently expecting a hit of GBP 3 million on its profits.
TT delivers strong performance with another year of revenue growth “Our performance in 2019 is the latest evidence of the significant business transformation we have achieved over the last five years,” says CEO Richard Tyson.
Foxconn to return to normal production levels by end of March EMS giant Foxconn, is reportedly planning to resume normal production in China by the end of March, following a term of limited production due to novel Coronavirus.
European semiconductor sales up 1.2% in January The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.247 billion in January 2020, an increase of 1.2% compared to the December 2019 total of USD 3.208 billion. Europe was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in January.
Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 800 Evo Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications for deployment in Asia.
Hard times for Finnish manufacturer - jobs at risk Teleste disappointing 2019 results – especially within the Network Products segment – reflects a technological shift which has led to a decreased demand for traditional access network products. Now the company is adapting its operations.
Enics’ Chinese production going back to normality The majority of the office workers at Enics factories in China have now been able to return to their workplaces.
Integra Technologies, Presto Engineering form partnership High-reliability semiconductor services provider Integra Technologies has partnered with San Jose-based Presto Engineering.
Intervala, Noregon Systems ink agreement Intervala LLC has signed a manufacturing agreement with North Carolina’s Noregon Systems Inc.
Z-AXIS makes capex investment in New York Z-AXIS Inc. has added USD 1 million in SMT equipment to the company’s design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York.
paragon plans sale of Voltabox stake paragon plans to sell its stake in its subsidiary Voltabox AG. The options currently being weighed by the majority shareholder range from a partial sale to the sale of the entire stake.
Flex expands its logistics and warehouse centre in Poland The manufacturer has completed the latest stage in the expansion of its industrial park in Tczew, within the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone.
Plexus updates its financial outlook due to COVID-19 Plexus is updating its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook due to evolving business and financial implications relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saki Corporation opens new factory in Nara prefecture AOI and X-ray inspection equipment provider, Saki Corporation, is opening its new manufacturing plant in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture for the manufacturing of 3D automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment to meet the increased demand for X-ray inspection in the Smart Factory.
Leadership shuffle at TDK’s MEMS Sensors Business Group TDK Corporation has announced that Behrooz Abdi will step down as CEO of InvenSense Inc. and general manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group.
Eguana secures strategic investment from Itochu The investment, in the form of unsecured convertible debentures, will allow the company to expand its existing relationship with Itochu Corp.
Huawei warns it may not return to U.S. suppliers Huawei has circumvented Trump’s ban on the sale of U.S. components to the Chinese telecom giant by ramping up efforts at self-relianceꟷbecoming its own supplier of the semiconductor chips it needs to produce the highly sought-after base stations, a critical component in 5G network rollouts around the world.
Samsung starts construction on new R&D centre in Vietnam South Koran Electronics giant has started the construction of a USD 220 million R&D centre in Vietnam.Load more news