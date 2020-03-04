© ESIA

European semiconductor sales up 1.2% in January

The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.247 billion in January 2020, an increase of 1.2% compared to the December 2019 total of USD 3.208 billion. Europe was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in January.

On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in January 2020 were USD 35.387 billion, down 2.2% versus the previous month and down 0.3% versus the same month in 2019. Figures are based on the latest report from the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) and represent a three-month moving average. The steady growth of the European market in January was supported by growing demand for sensors (+5.4%), discrete (+3.6%), optoelectronics (+2.8%) and logic devices (+0.8%). The memory market also rebounded strongly in January, with a 6% increase from December. In January, the exchange rate effect increased slightly when comparing European market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.930 billion in January 2020, up 1.1% versus the previous month and a decrease of 3% from the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis, semiconductor sales increased by 2.9%.