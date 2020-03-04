© Teleste Electronics Production | March 04, 2020
Hard times for Finnish manufacturer - jobs at risk
Teleste disappointing 2019 results – especially within the Network Products segment – reflects a technological shift which has led to a decreased demand for traditional access network products. Now the company is adapting its operations.
Apart from the order backlog for the fourth quarter (up 3%), the Finnish electronics manufacturer Teleste's report for the last quarter and full year 2019 showed decreases across the board. Net sales were down 12.1% YoY to 58.5 million. Operating profit fell by 60.6% compared to the same period last year and landed at 0.9 million. Teleste says in a press release that it will initiate co-determination negotiations in order to adapt its operations. The negotiations may lead to possible redundancies, temporary lay-offs and part-time employment contracts due to production and financial reasons. The reason for the adjustments is as stated earlier, the ongoing technological transformation in the Network Products business area that has led to decreased demand for traditional access network products. This change decreases the related capacity need in production and supporting functions. “According to our estimate, the deliveries of distributed access architecture products will commence during the second half of 2020. However, the production of these new products does not require a corresponding amount of production capacity,” the company writes in the press release. The negotiations will concern HFC business unit employees in Teleste Corporation's Operations, Logistics and Sourcing and customer support department at the Littoinen plant in Finland. The potential need for personnel reductions is estimated to maximum 35 people.
Foxconn to return to normal production levels by end of March EMS giant Foxconn, is reportedly planning to resume normal production in China by the end of March, following a term of limited production due to novel Coronavirus.
European semiconductor sales up 1.2% in January The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.247 billion in January 2020, an increase of 1.2% compared to the December 2019 total of USD 3.208 billion. Europe was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in January.
Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 800 Evo Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications for deployment in Asia.
Enics’ Chinese production going back to normality The majority of the office workers at Enics factories in China have now been able to return to their workplaces.
Integra Technologies, Presto Engineering form partnership High-reliability semiconductor services provider Integra Technologies has partnered with San Jose-based Presto Engineering.
Intervala, Noregon Systems ink agreement Intervala LLC has signed a manufacturing agreement with North Carolina’s Noregon Systems Inc.
Z-AXIS makes capex investment in New York Z-AXIS Inc. has added USD 1 million in SMT equipment to the company’s design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York.
paragon plans sale of Voltabox stake paragon plans to sell its stake in its subsidiary Voltabox AG. The options currently being weighed by the majority shareholder range from a partial sale to the sale of the entire stake.
Flex expands its logistics and warehouse centre in Poland The manufacturer has completed the latest stage in the expansion of its industrial park in Tczew, within the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone.
Plexus updates its financial outlook due to COVID-19 Plexus is updating its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook due to evolving business and financial implications relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saki Corporation opens new factory in Nara prefecture AOI and X-ray inspection equipment provider, Saki Corporation, is opening its new manufacturing plant in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture for the manufacturing of 3D automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment to meet the increased demand for X-ray inspection in the Smart Factory.
Leadership shuffle at TDK’s MEMS Sensors Business Group TDK Corporation has announced that Behrooz Abdi will step down as CEO of InvenSense Inc. and general manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group.
Eguana secures strategic investment from Itochu The investment, in the form of unsecured convertible debentures, will allow the company to expand its existing relationship with Itochu Corp.
Huawei warns it may not return to U.S. suppliers Huawei has circumvented Trump’s ban on the sale of U.S. components to the Chinese telecom giant by ramping up efforts at self-relianceꟷbecoming its own supplier of the semiconductor chips it needs to produce the highly sought-after base stations, a critical component in 5G network rollouts around the world.
Samsung starts construction on new R&D centre in Vietnam South Koran Electronics giant has started the construction of a USD 220 million R&D centre in Vietnam.
Season’s China site accredited with AS9100 certification EMS provider Season Group’s site in mainland China has been accredited with AS9100 certification for its quality management system (QMS).
Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to step down Nokia announces that the company has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and CEO of Nokia. Lundmark is expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020.
Corona case at Aixtron - No restrictions on business operations During the evening of February 27, 2020, Aixtron was informed by an employee that he had been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
iBeam nabs start-up grant for MicroLED technology The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that iBeam Materials Inc. is a recipient of one of five business start-up grants to science and technology companies.
New and expanded SoCal HQ for Relativity Space Relativity Space has secured a 120,000 sq. ft. space in Long Beach, California, to serve as the company’s business operations headquarters and manufacturing facility of its 3D printed rocket, Terran 1, and Aeon launch engines.
Huawei targets France for first European production plant Huawei says that it will build a new wireless communications product factory in France. The highly automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment, and will primarily manufacture supplies for European customers.
IMI’s 2019 results strained by the weak market environment Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) achieved revenues of USD 1.3 billion in 2019, a 7% decline versus 2018.Load more news