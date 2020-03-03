© Flex

Flex expands its logistics and warehouse centre in Poland

The manufacturer has completed the latest stage in the expansion of its industrial park in Tczew, within the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone.

The doors to the second part of the Flex logistics and warehouse center in Tczew has now officially opened. The plan to expand the logistics and warehouse centre was conceptualised back in the second half of 2017. The reason behind it was quite simple, the company was in need for the additional space to be able to store components and finished production as well as being able to manage the shipment processes. By mid 2019, ground preparations was all finished and the foundation, roads and other related infrastructure had been completed. Half a year later, as we closed in of the end of the year, the construction of the building was completed, and at the beginning of 2020 all internal systems and installations were connected. The new expansion covers and area of 9’000 square metres and can accommodate 8’000 pallets. In addition, the new expansion has provided Flex with 8 loading docks. The centre will also features include autonomous trolleys. The company's industrial park in Tczew now consists of 4 buildings (3 dedicated to production and one logistics/warehouse which was just expanded), which together provides the company with 81'000 square metres of space.