New and expanded SoCal HQ for Relativity Space

Relativity Space has secured a 120,000 sq. ft. space in Long Beach, California, to serve as the company’s business operations headquarters and manufacturing facility of its 3D printed rocket, Terran 1, and Aeon launch engines.

The company is self-described as the first to use additive manufacturing and robotics to build an entire launch vehicle, and has previously announced plans for its maiden launch in 2021 in Florida, where it signed a 20-year lease with the U.S. Air Force last year for Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 16, a press release said. Relativity Space Co-Founder and CEO Tim Ellis said, “Relativity is disrupting nearly sixty years of prior aerospace technology by building a new manufacturing platform using robotics, 3D printing, and AI. With no fixed tooling, Relativity has enabled a massive part count and risk reduction, increased iteration speed and created an entirely new value chain. I’m confident our autonomous factory will become the future technology stack for the entire aerospace industry.” According to the company’s website, the Terran boasts 100x fewer parts than traditionally built rockets, with one-tenth of the production time, no fixed tooling, and a simplified supply chain. The transfer of staff and the company’s additive manufacturing infrastructure is underway, from its former facility in Los Angeles. The official opening of the new site is scheduled for later this spring. Long Beach Mayor Dr. Robert Garcia said, “The space economy continues its growth in Long Beach with the addition of Relatively. 3D printing is groundbreaking for new jobs and new technologies in the space sector.” Relativity recently closed a USD 140 million funding round led by Bond and Tribe Capital.