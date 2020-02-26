© Techsil

Techsil acquires adhesive supplier Glueline

Adhesive and sealant supplier Techsil has announced that it has acquired Essex based adhesive stockist and distributor Glueline Ltd.

“Glueline Limited has been servicing the UK manufacturing sector with structural adhesives for over 20 years. I’m delighted to be adding this successful adhesives business into our group. Glueline’s product range dovetails nicely with Techsil’s current adhesives portfolio,” says Techsil Chairman, Paul Hughes, in a press renease. Hughes continues saysing: “Glueline has some excellent customer and supplier partnerships, and as a part of a bigger entity, we will be able to provide all of our group customers a wider portfolio of products and all our supply partners with a broader range of customers. This is our third acquisition in the last 10 years and the company continues to go from strength to strength.” The new ranges joining the Techsil portfolio include structural adhesives from Permabond, Araldite and SCIGRIP which comprise of toughened acrylics, anaerobics, cyanoacrylates as well as single part and two part epoxies, methyl methacrylates and MS polymers.