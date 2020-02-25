© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | February 25, 2020
Data Center Clients pushes NAND flash revenue near 10% growth
4Q19 NAND flash bit shipment increased by nearly 10% QoQ thanks to demand growth from data center clients, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
On the supply side, contract prices made a rebound due to shortages caused by the power outage at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi production base in June. In sum, 4Q19 NAND flash revenue reached $12.5 billion, an 8.5% increase QoQ. The stronger-than-expected 4Q19 performance from the demand side helped improve supplier inventory back to normal levels. In response, NAND suppliers were able to reduce their allocations to the wafer market and instead focus on shipping products with comparatively higher margins. In 1Q20, the COVID-19 outbreak may have an impact on the consumer electronics supply chain, including smartphones and NBs; therefore, total quarterly bit shipment is projected to possibly post a minor decline or flat trend. Even so, this may be offset by the large increase in contract prices, so NAND flash revenue is expected to at least maintain the same level as 4Q19. Samsung Owing to the growing demand from data center companies in 4Q19, the demand for Samsung’s SSDs far exceeded its supply; as such, Samsung’s bit shipment increased by almost 10% QoQ. On the other hand, the company also posted an increase in ASP because of the increase in contract prices and the reduction of NAND flash supply in the channel markets. With the simultaneous increase of ASP and shipment, Samsung’s 4Q19 NAND flash revenue reached $4.451 billion, an 11.6% increase QoQ. In terms of capacity planning, Samsung is continuing to decrease the planar NAND production capacity at Line 12. Its newly expanded second semiconductor plant in Xi’an is operating on schedule and without production delays for now despite potential issues in expansion schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak. SK Hynix Owing to growing demands in the mobile storage and data center markets, SK Hynix’s bit shipment grew by 10% QoQ in 4Q19. However, the increase in SK Hynix’s product storage density offset the increase in contract prices and resulted in a flat ASP. SK Hynix’s NAND flash revenue reached $1.207 billion, a 5.4% increase QoQ. In terms of capacity planning, SK Hynix’s cutbacks in planar NAND capacity and the corresponding addition in 3D NAND capacity are expected to result in a lower year-end production capacity compared to the start of 2020. In terms of architecture, 128L products are expected to enter mass production in 1Q20. SK Hynix is also planning to release QLC products this year, but it will take longer to see client adoption of QLC SSDs, since SK Hynix’s product mix is still primarily targeted at the mobile market. Kioxia Kioxia’s bit shipment increased by almost 10% QoQ thanks to its capacity recovery after the Yokkaichi power outage and to growing demands for data center and PC SSDs. Its ASP also saw a near-5% increase, due to increases in contract prices caused by product shortages. In terms of financials, the power outage affected only 3Q19 operations, without any adjustments to 4Q19 performance; Kioxia’s revenue reached $2.341 billion, a 5.1% increase QoQ. In terms of capacity expansion, the company’s Iwate-based K1 fab will begin operations in 1H20 and produce 96L/112L products. The added production capacity will be used to compensate for capacity losses from raising the number of cell layers in Kioxia’s Yokkaichi site. Therefore, total wafer starts will remain unchanged. Western Digital Owing to the demand placed by Apple’s new iPhones and the surge in data center SSD demand, WD’s 4Q19 bit shipment increased by 24% QoQ. However, the company’s ASP dropped by about 8% QoQ because of its higher-density product mix. WD’s 4Q19 NAND flash revenue reached $1.838 billion, a 12.6% increase QoQ. In terms of production capacity, WD is continuing to invest in its Iwate-based K1 fab. But the primary function of the added capacity from K1 is meant to offset capacity loss from the Yokkaichi fab’s process nodes and layer improvements, so total output will remain unchanged. Micron Maintaining its 3Q19 growth momentum in the mobile storage market, Micron’s shipment of MCP products continued to grow. At the same time, the strong demand for SSDs helped increase Micron’s 4Q19 bit shipment by almost 15%. Also, Micron saw a minor growth in ASP due to the increase in market prices and the adoption of a more profitable product mix. Micron’s revenue grew by 18.1% QoQ and reached $1.422 billion. In terms of production capacity, Micron’s capacity planning in 2020 is relatively conservative. The clean rooms in its new Singapore-based fab are primarily intended to maintain Micron’s current production capacity. Micron is focused on improving its process nodes and microarchitectures this year; its 128L products are expected to enter mass production in 2H20. Intel Like its competitors, Intel benefitted from the strong SSD demand from data centers. Intel responded to its clients’ preemptive pull-in demand with existing stock in 3Q19, in turn raising its 3Q19 bit shipment considerably, by over 50% QoQ. This destocking effort means Intel needed to rely on fab production capacity for its product shipments in 4Q19, during which its bit shipment fell by over 10%. On the other hand, as Intel faced a severe supply shortage, its ASP saw a corresponding increase of over 10% QoQ. Intel’s 4Q19 NAND flash revenue reached $1.217 billion, a 5.7% decrease QoQ. Intel’s Dalian fab is currently maintaining normal capacity, as the outbreak did not significantly impact fab production. In terms of process nodes, Intel is continuing to develop 144L products, expected to enter mass production in 2H20.
AIM Solder expands in Canada AIM Solder has announced the completion of phase one of its expansion plans for the company’s Montreal, Canada R&D laboratory.
MacroFab picks up AAT machine at EXPO Austin American Technology has announced that electronics hardware provider MacroFab has purchased an AAT all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego.
Prism Expands Business Development Team The Cambridgeshire based contract electronics manufacturer has increased its Business Development activities with the recruitment of Mary Wells as a Customer Account Manager.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries team up with Highview Power Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (SHI) and Highview Power, an energy storage solutions provider, have partnered to expand cryogenic energy storage projects globally.
The dangers of Chinese dependancy for the European electronics industry During the last 30 years, the European electronics industry has allowed itself to become heavily dependent upon the Chinese supply chain; and now we see the effects of that dependancy.
Lotte Aluminium to set up manufacturing in Hungary Lotte Aluminium, a South Korean company, will soon produce aluminium anode foils for batteries in Tatabánya, Hungary.
Absolute EMS taps Seika Machinery for tabletop router Absolute EMS Inc. has purchased a SAYAKA SAM-CT23S tabletop router from Seika Machinery Inc.
U.S: 5G tech from Huawei competitors just as good Attempting to influence European countries to consider 5G technology from Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia, and South Korea’s Samsung as alternatives to telecom giant Huawei, a senior U.S. diplomat has reportedly sparked tensions between the U.S. and certain European allies.
U.S. paying the price as Coronavirus interrupts supplies On top of the two-year trade war’s effects to their bottom line, the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus has forced U.S.-based suppliers to pay a premium to satisfy domestic manufacturing needs.
Darekon continues its development and profitable growth The year ending 2019 marked a milestone for Darekon as the Finnish EMS provider's turnover exceeded EUR 50 million. The growth is the result of developing a profitable business and ensuring customer confidence.
SEGA lays cornerstone for new Hungarian production hall The cornerstone of the new production hall of Starters E-Components Generators Automotive (S.E.G.A.) Hungary was laid and a strategic partnership agreement was signed between the representative of the corporation and Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Neways Electronics Riesa decides on short-time work The management of Neways Electronics Riesa GmbH has informed the workforce today that short-time work (German ‘Kurzarbeit’) will be introduced for a period of ten months with effect from March 1st 2020.
EUV photoresist company Inpria raises $31 million in funding Inpria, a pioneer in high-resolution metal oxide photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), has secured USD 31 million in Series C funding from a broad syndicate including two of the biggest names within the semiconductor manufacturing space.
Semiconductor industry avoids direct impact of coronavirus The semiconductor industry appears to have escaped the direct impact of the coronavirus crisis so far, but the market is likely to suffer the repercussions as the outbreak slows or suspends production among electronics manufacturers, according to Omdia.
Plessey partners with Axus Technology Plessey, an embedded technologies developer, is partnering with Axus Technology (Axus), a provider of CMP, wafer thinning and wafer polishing surface-processing solutions for semiconductor applications, to bring high-performance GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology to the mass market.
GPV Electronics CN resumes production On 19 February 2020, the Chinese Central Government informed that all enterprises in the Guangdong province are now allowed to resume production.
Nano Dimension moves its main commercial activity to USA Nano Dimension announces that the company is establishing its headquarters for the Americas in South Florida.
Rockwell Automation inks deal for Italy’s ASEM Rockwell Automation Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire digital automation technologies provider ASEM S.p.A.
IFR releases ‘Top Trends 2020 Robotics’ The International Federation of Robots (IFR) has forecasted an uptick of 2 million industrial factory robotic units in the next two years.
Paslin, Rivian fuel EV factory expansion The Paslin Company, a builder of robotic assembly lines for Tier 1 suppliers and OEM auto companies, is expanding in Warren, Michigan.
Nokia plans to acquire US-based company The Finnish telecom company is planning to acquire Elenion Technologies, a U.S.-based company focusing on silicon photonics technology.
neutec electronic to handle Asymtek and Dima in Switzerland Asymtek, a part of Nordson Electronics Solutions - announces that their distributor, neutec electronic AG, has expanded its representation of all Asymtek and DIMA products to the French-speaking areas of Switzerland.Load more news